According to him, the NPP-led government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met a budget deficit of 9.3% from the Mahama administration.

He said every Ghanaian knows that the country was broke before the NPP took over from the NDC in 2017.

Speaking on Citi TV, Ken-Ofori-Atta said "You can't get away from the numbers… As to we declaring, we don't have money, every Ghanaian knew that we’re broke when we came into power…"

The Finance Minister said the country needs the money and every Ghanaian can attest to it.

Speaking on the arrears the government owes the road contractors, he assured them that their monies owed will be paid before the end of November.

He stated that the delay in payment of the contractors was because the government was authenticating the contracts awarded to them by the former government.

He explained that by before November starts, 80% of all road contractors, the government owes will receive full payment.

"What I have been able to do is 1.2 billion for road funds, 1.6 billion for the government of Ghana… that in effect goes to bring some liquidity in the sector and construction can begin.

"Contractors have always felt that the government does not pay on time and therefore load up in the pricing anyway… there is an issue of legacy payment that we are doing very well to pay…" he stressed.