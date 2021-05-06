RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Kissi Agyebeng’s nomination as Special Prosecutor accepted by Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor.

The President has subsequently forwarded a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, dated April 29, 2021, seeking parliamentary approval.

Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General, Godfrey Dame Yeboah as Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor.

Mr Agyebeng was called to the Bar in October 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Dalhouse University and Cornell Law School.

He is a law lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana and engaged in private law practice.

A statement signed by Mr Eugene Arhin Director of Communication at the Presidency noted that the President is hopeful parliament will expedite the confirmation process of Mr. Agyebeng so he can assume the position without delay.

It is recalled that President Akufo-Addo on November 16, 2020, accepted the resignation of Mr Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

In accordance with section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959), there is the need to appoint a replacement to occupy the office as a special prosecutor six months after the position becomes vacant.

