According to him, he has no cordial relationship with the Minister.

"Politicians do not respect and they’re very ungrateful. I do not mince words and if I see Oppong-Nkrumah, I'll tell him to his face that he's ungrateful," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

"When he [Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah] was campaigning to be MP, I went to Ofoase-Ayirebi to campaign for him. When I got there, it was raining but I didn’t want the people to leave so I mounted the stage to campaign for him," A-Plus added.

Kwame A-Plus

He stated that he [A-Plus] was disappointed that despite his contribution to the victory of Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in 2016, he described him as a disgruntled and patriotic member of the NPP after he criticised the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A-Plus also denied allegations that he mentioned that the Information Minister watches pornography movies in his house.

"I've never said that Oppong Nkrumah came to my house to watch porn…I never mentioned anybody's name," he stressed.