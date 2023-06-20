Kufour kicked against my Bawumia-Alan ticket idea – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM in an interview monitored by Hon. Osei-Kyei-Mensah revealed: “I consulted our party elder Former President Kufuor who I thought he had been president before apart from President Akufo-Addo because I strongly believed that his voice would be needed on that discussion.”

“So I went to him, but he disagreed with me on the matter. He told me the party has its own way of doing things. He said the party believes in competition and contest, which is the voting process and so far it hasn’t brought a bad effect on the party. He told me clearly that, (President Kufuor) he believed we should use that same method because if we go for a different method and there is a problem in the future, you will be the one to blame,” he added.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Kwame Tanko host of the show “Angel in The Morning” that though he disagrees with the Former President, he had to stop because “he is an elder of the party hence I need to give him the maximum respect”.

After the 2020 general election, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has always advocated for Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and Former Minister for Trade and Industry Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to contest on the ticket of the NPP as Presidential candidate and running mate respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded his achievements in the party and called on delegates to vote for him to lead in the 2024 general elections.

He said the NDC is afraid of him because he is the candidate that has a good chance to beat them and John Dramani Mahama in the elections.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Tema West constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP must elect a candidate who can break the 8-year election cycle jinx.

The Vice President intimated that he is the candidate former president John Mahama and the National Democratic (NDC) fear the most in the upcoming 2024 presidential polls.

“They know we will break the 8, and they know that John Mahama cannot take me on in the North, and they know that I will beat him in the North and this is why they don’t want me to be the flagbearer.”