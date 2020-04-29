Kwame Nkrumah played a pivotal role in the formation of the African Union (A.U) previously called the Organization of African Unity (OAU) and led his country to independence in 1957.

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) recalls the outstanding contributions of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah 48 years after his death.

It said the first President of Ghana died as a man of the world.

A statement signed by the Acting General Secretary of the CPP, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, said some 48 years ago, the man described in 1958 as the Voice of Africa and voted the "Man of the Millennium" at the turn of the millennium died in Romania.

He was truly a Universalist who believed in humanity.

The statement said Osagyefo's death came after more than six years of agony in exile following his illegal overthrow in a callous coup d’état on February 24, 1966, provoked by treachery, jealousy, greed, ignorance, corruption, and deception.

"Yet he never gave up on the cause of freeing humanity of the callous legacy of imperialism – colonialism, and plunder of chronic capitalism," it said.

The statement said he committed himself to a worthy cause, committing his thoughts and knowledge to author revolutionary writings.

It said the leadership legacies and prophecies so fulfilled to near perfection today leaves us wondering why Ghana and Africa did not behold who this gem was in his lifetime.

"The torch he lit continues to burn aloft amidst a people whose selfish desires have deadened our sense to repentance," it said.

The statement said COVID-19 having exposed our nation to the hypocrisy, self-hate, and lies we live additionally reminds us of Nkrumah’s all-encompassing national development plan equitably distributing resources for the benefit of all.

'His unrelenting investment in research, science, and technology have been vindicated," it said.

The statement said after 63 years of independence the best tribute Ghana can pay to our Founder is to move the people in a direction of inclusion and oneness.

It said as a nation, we must eschew divisiveness, seeming creeping of tribalism, treachery, dishonesty, corruption, and chicanery which combine to retrogress us.

"Rest, Osagyefo rest. And as you rest, May God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong. You lived and died as a man – courage and dignity were your hallmarks as the visionary leader of a people - *Man of the Millennium*, gladly established even in death," it added.