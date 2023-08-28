Everything on IGP Dampare's secret tape true — Bugri Naabu

He identified the two Police officers as Commander Asare and COP Mensah.

Bugri Naabu disclosed that the conversation took place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

He revealed that the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP. The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, was that Dr. George Akuffo-Damapre's actions were perceived to align more closely with the interests of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), thereby potentially undermining the NPP's chances of winning the upcoming 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Naabu in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyereba FM denied being present during the meeting that discussed the removal of Dampare.

In July this year, a controversial audio leaked from a conversation between a supposed top police officer and some persons suspected to be affiliated with the NPP to replace Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana

A leaked audio making the rounds has a Police Commissioner who identified himself as Mensa and a politician, who also describes himself as a former Northern regional chairman of the NPP plotting the removal of Dr. Dampare because he is too firm and will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged.

In the leaked audio, which was shared by GHone TV on its Twitter page, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

ADVERTISEMENT