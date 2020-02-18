Chairman Wontumi said the ex-president should gauge his utterances and act like someone that has occupied the highest office of the land before.

The flagbearer of the NDC, in an address to some Western Region Fisher folks who paid him a courtesy call, stated the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah, and her outfit will be held responsible if the country is plunged into turmoil after the 2020 general elections.

“So if on December 7, 2020, we all go to our polling stations to vote and the machines fail or a lot of people don’t find their names and the election doesn’t go down well, then what are we going to do."

“That is why we [Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters' Register] are telling Jean Mensah and her outfit that they should be careful,” he said.

According to Chairman Wontumi the flagbearer for the NDC must "learn to speak like a Statesman" and avoid attacking the same institution that declared him President in 2012.

John Mahama with Jean Mensa

He added that he was shocked to hear the NDC leader openly criticise the same institution for making moves to compile a new voters' register.

“Recently a brouhaha over a logo; I mean how is a logo going to affect the quality of election in this country. I don’t think it’s a discourse we need to be splitting heads on.”

Chairman Wontumi noted that he had expected Mr. Mahama to continue with this same posture towards the EC after they declared to compile a new voters’ register.