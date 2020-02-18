Kevin Systrom said at the time:

“I think that communicating via images is one of these mediums that you’re going to see take off over the next few years because of a fundamental shift in the enabling technology.”

In 2020, the concept has moved from just communicating via images to power and a certain status in society. When the blue verification symbol was rolled out, the battle to be among the best on Instagram was taken to a new level.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 204 million. Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have over 160 million on Instagram.

READ MORE: Despite son's wedding: Upclose photo of Tracy's elegant wedding gown

Those numbers are over 5 times Ghana’s population. But the zeal to be Ghana’s top influencers is getting keener by the day.

John Dumelo’s wife literally moved from zero to a hundred … thousand following her marriage to the actor turned politician.

Baby Lord The First, Kafui Danku’s daughter took the child influencer game on Instagram to commendable heights.

Baby Lorde Pitcher

On the topic of a growing Instagram page, Tracy Osei is now making waves on Ghana’s social media.

Tracy got married to the son of Osei Kwame Despite on the weekend of February 15, 2020. Kennedy and his new wife took over social media with the hashtag #Kency2020 where they showed their love with immaculate opulence.

Aside from the very few comments that went away from the original conversation around rich people and making money for your children, Tracy was silently building a social media street cred on her page.

These cute photos of Kennedy and Tracy are already couple goals (Photo: @focusnblur Instagram)

God first, fashion illustrator and a concept designer is what Tracy’s Instagram page reads in her bio. When news broke that Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei was getting married, Tracy’s page April’s Very Own was a private account.

REAL ALSO: Here’s how the cool Tesla shot looked like at Kennedy and Tracy’s wedding

With everyone wanting to follow to get a gist of who the new wife is, the account was made public. The account which had less than 10, 000 followers at the time has exponentially grown to over 40, 000 (at the time of this article) and still counting.

Kennedy Osei and Tracy

Engagement on her only photo about her marriage ceremony is above the average on her page with over 10, 000 likes and 600 comments.

April’s Very Own is gradually building a street cred one of the most popular advancements on the internet that has created jobs, shaped opinions and influenced a new generation.

Tracy Osei, wife of Kennedy, son of Osei Kwame Despite

How does it feel being an inlaw to a Ghanaian millionaire? Tracy Osei could have all the answers on her April’s Very Own page. That’s the content most people on Instagram sign up for.