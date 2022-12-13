Let me be your president just for 4 years – Kennedy Agyapong ‘pleads’ with Ghanaians

Speaking to a cross-section of his supporters in the United States, Agyapong stressed that he was more a leader than a politician, explaining that as a leader, he was focused more on national development whereas politicians are focused on the next election.

“I don’t want to be president for eight years, I only want to be president for four years, challenge me and see how it will be done, and there is a difference between a leader and a politician.

“A leader is the one who thinks of the development of his country and takes bold decisions irrespective of the repercussions. And the politician is the one who thinks of tomorrow’s election and therefore is not bold to take decisions,” he said in a YouTube video shared by Smart Ghana Updates TV.

“And so, I don’t think of tomorrow’s election, I think of today and how I can make a difference,” he stressed adding that even in the event that he was going to spend the full eight-year constitutional term, “Ghanaians will decide after four years, I won’t be afraid, I will invest in Ghana and create employment for the youth,” he said to loud applause.

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

Agyapong also narrated how he engineered change at Ghana Gas Company, where he is the Board Chairman.

He holds that it is imperative that concrete measures are put in place to monitor attendance to work especially in order to drive development and progress.

Agyapong is hoping to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP going into the 2024 elections.