Listen: NDC releases audio alleging AG coached Jakpa to implicate Ato Forson

The tape, purportedly featuring conversations between the AG and the witness, suggests that the witness was being instructed on how to frame his testimony to ensure Dr Forson's culpability.

This development comes amid ongoing legal battles where Dr Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and a current Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, is accused of authorizing payments for defective ambulances, which the prosecution claims resulted in financial loss to the state.

The NDC has highlighted several key excerpts from the tape that they argue demonstrate clear attempts by the AG to influence the witness's testimony.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, asserted that the tape reveals a coaching session designed to influence Jakpa's court testimony.

He emphasised that the alleged coaching was intended to shape Jakpa’s statements to implicate Dr. Forson.

The controversy began when Jakpa, the third accused in the trial, alleged that he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Dr. Forson.

This tape, according to the NDC, substantiates Jakpa's claims and raises serious questions about the conduct of the AG in this high-profile case.

The NDC has called for an immediate investigation into the conduct of the AG, asserting that the tape is clear evidence of prosecutorial misconduct and a deliberate attempt to frame Dr Forson.