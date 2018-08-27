Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC elders – Nii Lante


Reformed Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC Elders – Nii Lante

Nii Lante Vanderpuye said Mahama is now very close to Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who were previously “sidelined” under his administration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC elders – Nii Lante play

Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC elders – Nii Lante

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio constituency Nii Lante Vanderpuye says former president John Mahama is a changed person who has now adopted the habit of listening.

According to him, the ex-president is now very close to Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who were previously “sidelined” under his administration.

READ ALSO:  NDC Primaries: Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George

Many party faithfuls have attributed the NDC’s loss at the 2016 elections to Mahama’s reluctance to deal with the old guard in the party.

Former president John Mahama play

Former president John Mahama

 

This was corroborated by the Kwesi Botchway report which delved into matters which accounted for the party’s loss in the last elections.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Citi FM, Nii Lante noted that Mahama is now a changed man and has shown signs of taking the Kwesi Botchway report more seriously.'

Nii Lante Vanderpuje play

Nii Lante Vanderpuje

 

“There are some of the things that we captured under the Kwesi Botchwey committee that were outside the realm pertaining to his Presidency, his personality, what people were saying of him, why people voted against him and those ones were related to him so we handed it over to him,” the former Sports Minister said.

“I can assure you that before he took this decision [to contest for President], there has been very wide consultation with… some of these perceived elders who were sidelined, pushed back and all that.”

He added: “He has been advised on certain things to do and as a human being, as humble and respectful as he is, he has listened to the elders, he has taken steps to make sure, that if those things are what led to that humiliating defeat, he is ready [to change].”

READ ALSO:  2020 Polls: Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again

Mahama last week officially declared his intention of contesting the 2020 elections, stating: “I have listened with deep respect to the elders of our party, to members of our party and Ghanaians from all walks of life, and I am honoured to avail myself for truthful, transparent, selfless, unifying and dedicated service to the National Democratic Congress, and above all to the good people of Ghana.”

His declaration came a day after he met NDC founder Jerry John Rawlings to seek his blessings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APC Founder: Ayariga denies Bawku attack APC Founder Ayariga denies Bawku attack
NDC Primaries: Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George NDC Primaries Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George
In Bawku: Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku In Bawku Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku
2020 Polls: Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again 2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again
Appointment: Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister Appointment Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister
Recklessness: Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

Recommended Videos

Politics: Rawlings slams Alban Bagbin for anti-social comments Politics Rawlings slams Alban Bagbin for anti-social comments
Election 2020: Mahama to contest NDC flag bearer position Election 2020 Mahama to contest NDC flag bearer position
Politics: Making a blind man minister caused NDC's defeat - Alban Bagbin Politics Making a blind man minister caused NDC's defeat - Alban Bagbin



Top Articles

1 2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president againbullet
2 In Bawku Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawkubullet
3 Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlingsbullet
4 Agenda 2020 Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahamabullet
5 Appointment Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional...bullet
6 NDC Presidential Race Mahama to declare presidential ambition...bullet
7 Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meetingbullet
8 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled...bullet
9 NDC Primaries Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam Georgebullet
10 Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
3 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
9 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama
Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure
Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP
Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death
Politics Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death
Temporal EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards