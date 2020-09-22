He said the NDC flagbearer is on the campaign trail promising things that are entirely different from what’s in their manifesto.

He said this is due to the fact that he is well known for his inability to read.

According to the minister, former President Mahama is going about lying to the public and contradicting himself just so he can win votes in the upcoming elections.

“Have you heard that President Mahama is going about promising to recruit graduate teachers automatically whiles he never recruited anyone when he was president? Today he is saying he’ll recruit automatically. Because he is lying, what he has written in his manifesto is different from what he goes about saying. He says he will cancel licensing, cancel national service for teachers and recruit teachers automatically.

"First of all, all that was done with diploma teachers only and we don’t have diploma teachers anymore. So which teachers is he going to implement the policy for?” he questioned when he appeared on the Seat Show on Net2 TV on Monday, September 21, 2020.

John Mahama

Asked by the host of the show what has made the former president unaware of the current situation, the minister answered, “everybody knows as for President Mahama, he can’t read. Listen to what he has written in his manifesto again: the automatic posting of teachers without licensure exams will be reversed.”

He says he is bringing back the automatic posting but per what is written in his manifesto, if you haven’t completed your national service and have not passed your licensing exam, he won't automatically post you,” the minister stated.