ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama is the biggest threat to Ghana's progress — Rev. Ntim Fordjour

John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, has taken swipe at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, describing him as the biggest threat to the progress of Ghana.

He said Mahama is a leader who lacks vision and only cancels and threatens to cancel good policies given to the citizens.

Recommended articles





His reactions come after Mahama promised to cancel the teacher licensure exams when elected in the December 2024 general elections. Pulse Ghana Ntim Fordjour, in an X post, said Mahama cancelled allowances for nursing and teacher trainees and threatened to cancel Free SHS. ADVERTISEMENT He added that Mahama is further threatening to cancel the game-changing teacher licensure policy. He further said Mahama is by far the biggest threat to Ghana’s progress. He stated that Mahama is just desperate for power, which was once incompetently handled.

Help us serve you better! We are always looking for ways to improve. Let us know what you like and what we can improve on Pulse. Make Pulse better!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY! Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Unblock notifications in browser settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or: Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh