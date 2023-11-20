ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama is the biggest threat to Ghana's progress — Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, has taken swipe at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, describing him as the biggest threat to the progress of Ghana.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour
Reverend John Ntim Fordjour

He said Mahama is a leader who lacks vision and only cancels and threatens to cancel good policies given to the citizens.

His reactions come after Mahama promised to cancel the teacher licensure exams when elected in the December 2024 general elections.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

Ntim Fordjour, in an X post, said Mahama cancelled allowances for nursing and teacher trainees and threatened to cancel Free SHS.

He added that Mahama is further threatening to cancel the game-changing teacher licensure policy.

He further said Mahama is by far the biggest threat to Ghana’s progress.

He stated that Mahama is just desperate for power, which was once incompetently handled.

