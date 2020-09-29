He said a video circulating on the internet alleging that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer shared money to supporters is not true.

Mr. Boateng said Mahama only shared branded face masks to the people on his way to the Chief's palace in Berekum.

But according to a statement by the NDC Campaign Spokesperson, ''the said reports are untrue and completely borne out of the desperate and fertile imaginations of the author(s).''

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

DISREGARD FAKE REPORTS OF MAHAMA SHARING MONEY

The JOHN MAHAMA 2020 Campaign has become aware of false, misleading and malicious publications by certain online portals, which claim that the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, shared money to his supporters on Monday when he resumed his tour of the Bono Region.

For the records, and as it has become typical of Mr Mahama on his tour of the regions, he shares JOHN MAHAMA 2020 branded nose masks to people and occasionally talks about how to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. This morning was no exception when Mr Mahama shared several hundreds of his campaign’s branded nose masks, aprons and T-shirts.

The general public is therefore entreated to disregard the piece of fake news and lazy journalism, which unsuccessfully attempts to turn Mr Mahama’s act of kindness into a weapon against his campaign.

***END***

JAMES AGYENIM-BOATENG

CAMPAIGN SPOKESPERSON