The former president took decision to head to Accra to deal with the irregularities on the new voters register.

The opposition NDC has complained of missing names in the register in their strongholds.

The party said the ongoing exhibition exercise has shown a deliberate attempt by the EC to suppress some of their votes.

The NDC on Monday, September 21 raised similar issues and demanded an extension of the exhibition period.

John Mahama

According to TV3‘s Bono Region correspondent, Mr Mahama said he suspects “foul play” in the raging matter.

He is expected to address the media on the issue in the coming days.