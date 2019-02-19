He said Mahama's 'reckless' comments after the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence has gingered thugs in the NDC.

“What you said has encouraged some youth of your party to bring such a disgrace. If John Mahama had condemned the act, the youth would have thought it wise that leaders of the party do not condone killing and brutality”, he said.

“Former President John Mahama knows exactly what happened at the just ended Ayawaso West Wogoun by-election but after all that he was able to come out to tell supporters that, 2020 elections will be boot for boot and stressed that we NDC, when it comes to brutality we are best”. Mr Adomako Baafi added.

One person was confirmed dead at the Ashanti Regional headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), while two others sustained serious injuries after gunmen believed to members of the NDC vigilante group, the HAWKS open fire on them.

Another person is said to be in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the region.

Meanwhile, four members of pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) vigilante group, the Hawks have been declared wanted by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for their roles in Monday’s shooting that led to the death of one person with another injured.