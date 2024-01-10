Corruption extends beyond government officials and permeates various sectors of society, as noted by Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong.
Many Ghanaians not committed to fighting corruption — Rev Opuni
The former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong, has asserted that a significant number of Ghanaians lack genuine dedication to combating corruption.
He highlighted the substantial unaccounted funds, including loans that burden future generations. Emphasizing the need for responsible governance, he urged against creating problems for future generations to solve.
Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show, Rev. Dr. Frimpong criticized the protective stance among officials, hindering accountability in the fight against corruption.
He advocated for grassroots initiatives to eliminate corruption in Ghana, calling for leaders who prioritize integrity over personal connections and promptly address misconduct.
"We need leaders who will say I appointed you, but you have disgraced us, you have disgraced the nation. You don't qualify to be here. The next morning pack and leave. I don't think I have that impression as a Ghanaian. Maybe, I'm not seeing right because of the lens I am wearing but Ghana as a nation, as I see it, we are not serious with the corruption fight," he added.
