Martin Amidu must cough up salaries paid him – Opuni


Professor Opuni said the complains by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure.

Professor Seth Opuni Asiamah, Chairman of the Ashanti regional branch of the National Peace Council has taken swipe at Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu over his recent public outcry that some appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo don't collaborate with him.

Martin Amidu has said some government appointees don't share the vision of Nana Addo to uproot corruption in the country.

Speaking on the challenges his office is facing in the fight against corruption, he said the government appointees are making his work very difficult.

He said it will be practically impossible for him to effectively deliver on his mandate if the friction between his outfit and heads of critical government institutions is not eliminated.

He stated: "the success of the experiment would depend on the extent to which Ministries, Departments and Agencies in government with the responsibility to cooperate with the office to achieve the vision of the president who championed the setting up of the office.

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

 

"The present situation where critical ministries and agencies have failed even with our limited constraints or refused to produce public records on demand to aid the office in critical investigations, offences running into millions of cedis, clearly demonstrates that there is divergence between the president’s vision and that of some of his appointees."

He also expressed disgust at instances where state agencies expected to make available documents to fast track issues of fraud have constantly failed to do so.

But Professor Opuni said the complains by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure.

He said "I do not agree that someone like him should be complaining that he is not getting the resources and therefore he is not working, for how many months has he been in office that he is not working; that is corruption. If I sat in my office and take salary and does not work, he will take me to task."

"Mr. Amidu appears to believe that somebody should lay things down for him to operate. He knows how the system operates; I do not expect that he thinks that everything should be put in place for him to be able to work. Having been put in office, it is now his job to ensure that things are put in place for him to work. We appointed him to fight corruption and we expect you to fight corruption. Bemoaning the situation and criticising government for not giving you resources is not on. Which ministry has enough resources to work? Opuni quizzed.

"I think Mr. Amidu does not have any excuse. Seriously speaking,  people are justified in saying that he has taking the job and he is not delivering and I will say that he is not delivering on the job that he has been given," he added.

