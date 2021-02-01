They are:

1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene

2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi

3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto

4. Mr. Stanley Blankson

5. Prof. Ato Essuman

6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu

7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene

8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi

9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe

10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI

11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah

“The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is ex-officio a member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b),” the statement signed by acting director of communications at Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said.

The statement from the presidency further noted that the “composition of the Council will be complete with the election, due to be held on 12th February 2021, of the regional representatives, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c)”.