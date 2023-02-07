ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ministerial reshuffle: K.T Hammond, Bryan Acheampong replace Alan and Afriyie

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made the following changes to the composition of his government with immediate effect.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

MP for Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond has been appointed to replace Alan Kyerematen as the Trade and Industry Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

MP for Abetifi Constituency Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while MP for Akwapim South Osei Bonsu Amoah has been picked as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond
Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond Pulse Ghana

MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC Stephen Amoah has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) becomes the new Minister of Chieftency and Religious Affairs.

Bryan Acheampong
Bryan Acheampong Pulse Ghana

Mohammed Amin Adam has also been elevated as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Trade Minister has been moved to the Energy Ministry as deputy minister.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP stalwarts

Who wins? NPP stalwarts eye presidential slot in 2024

Nana Addo's convoy

Presidency blows GH¢15m on car tyres and batteries between Jan-Sept 2022 — Ablakwa reveals

Francis Abirigo

Chiana-Paga constituents believe Francis Abirigo is biblical Moses of the constituency

Alan Kyerematen

NPP presidential race: You're a hypocrite if you don't support Alan — Carlos Ahenkorah