Ministerial reshuffle: See the new faces in Nana Addo's gov't

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has carried out a significant cabinet reshuffle, leading to the departure of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

This restructuring involves the resignation of certain ministers, including deputy ministers, with the introduction of fresh faces to various ministries.

The major shake-up impacted 9 ministers and 8 deputy ministers, with 4 other ministers and two deputy ministers being reassigned to different portfolios.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been reassigned to Works and Housing, while Francis Asenso Boakye, the Works and Housing Minister, now heads the Roads and Highways Ministry.

The president appointed new individuals to fill vacancies and assume responsibilities within his administration.

  • Ophelia Mensah Hayford - Minister-designate for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
  • Dakoa Newman takes over the Gender Ministry
  • Lydia Seyram Alhassan - Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources
  • Vincent Ekow Assafuah - Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development
  • Sylvester Tetteh - Deputy Minister-designate for Information
  • Titus Glover - Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate
  • Daniel Machator - Oti Regional Minister-designate
