The party took the decision after two registered members complained about his conduct.

In a statement signed by the party's General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, it noted that the petitions have been referred to the Party's disciplinary Committee for further action.

"You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct," the statement noted.

Here's the full statement: