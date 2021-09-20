MMDCEs list sparks tension among NPP supporters

They wanted their favourite candidate, S. K. Orlando, nominated instead.

The youth also stormed the house of the party's constituency chairman, Aliu Sulemana to set it ablaze but it took the timely intervention of the District Police command to move to the scene to restore calm in the area.

In the East Mamprusi Districts of the North East Region, the NPP supporters have also rejected the nomination of Hajia Rashida Mahama as the DCE.

The supporters said the nomination of Hajia Rashida Mahama, was because of her family ties and relationship with the President and not her competence and capabilities.

They have, therefore, threatened to vote against the party as they did in 2020 if the nominee is confirmed.

In Accra, some supporters of the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah went on a protest on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Odododiodoo after the nomination of Elizabeth Sackey as the new Mayor.

The police have since arrested some four persons believed to be ringleaders in the Odododiodoo protest.

According to the police, the act by the group caused the public disorder.