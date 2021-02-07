The lawyer says the MP should offer an unqualified apology if his allegation is unfounded and not true.

He says the apology by the MP for generalizing his allegation is not enough because if the allegation is true, a probe must be conducted to unravel the truth.

“This, to me, is hardly adequate. Either the allegation in its entirety is false and he must withdraw same in its entirety, render an unqualified and unconditional apology and fall on his sword by being made to answer for his contumacious remarks.

Or there is a basis for the allegation and a full-throttle investigation is still warranted to unravel the puzzle.

However, I’m not oblivious of our “fa ma nyame” culture and I’m certain that we will close the chapter on this one and move on, as if nothing has happened.

In fact, I won’t be surprised if the broad-based consultation he says he made reached a settlement that we the masses be given a tranquiliser in the form of this half-baked apology.”

Muntaka had alleged that before the election of Speaker, a Supreme Court judge attempted bribing an NDC MP to vote for Aaron Mike Oquaye.

But he says in his statement that he has allowed sleeping dogs to lie as he is not pursuing the matter again.

“Based upon good counsel, I have also decided to let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public commentary on the matter which, as I have indicated was originally reported to me by a female colleague, Parliamentarian,” part of a release said.

Mr. Muntaka admitted in his statement that not specifically naming any judge “may have had the effect of scandalizing the judiciary in its entirety.”

“This unintended consequence is deeply regretted,” he added.

“It is my fervent prayer that the existing historic cordial relations between the legislature and the judiciary will not be affected by this incident but will continue to grow in the interest of the country,” the statement concluded.

But reacting, the lawyer said: “Surely, we must let sleeping dogs lie. But that is not to say that we must put barking dogs to sleep.”

Read statement of Lawyer Azar below;