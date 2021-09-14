Nana Addo and Bawumia are "experts in deceit and lies" – Akamba

According to Akamba, his description of the first and second gentlemen of Ghana as dishonest men is apt taking into consideration the failure of the NPP government to deliver on its promises to the electorate.

His comments come at the of the President refunding an amount of GH¢238,000 to the Controller and Accountant General's Department.

The money represents the salary increment paid to him as a result of the recommendations by the Presidential Emoluments Committee chaired by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu.

Joshua Akamba in a interview on Accra-based Neat FM said he is fed up with Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia with their constant lies.

They are "experts in deceits and lies"

"How long did it take him [President Nana Addo] to refund that money. Was it [Money] not reflecting in his account?" he asked.