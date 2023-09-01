He said the political credibility is at an all-time low, and never experienced in the history of the 4th Republic.
Nana Addo and Bawumia have completely eroded Ghana's democratic goodwill — Mahama
The leader and 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said the actions and incompetent governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have completely eroded Ghana's democratic goodwill.
In a Facebook post, he said the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election is, therefore, crucial to restoring faith in the constitutional democracy of Ghana.
Mahama maintained that the poor leadership of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions under their watch over the last almost seven years.
According to him, "We cannot ensure accountability with the same party and its officials who brought us to this tipping point still in charge."
He assured the citizens that the John Mahama administration from January 7, 2025, would be different and promised visionary and selfless leadership and not the business-as-usual approach of the NPP.
