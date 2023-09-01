Nana Addo and Bawumia have completely eroded Ghana's democratic goodwill — Mahama

In a Facebook post, he said the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election is, therefore, crucial to restoring faith in the constitutional democracy of Ghana.

Mahama maintained that the poor leadership of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions under their watch over the last almost seven years.

According to him, "We cannot ensure accountability with the same party and its officials who brought us to this tipping point still in charge."

