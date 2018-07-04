news

Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has denied reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointing four judges to the Supreme Court is a reward to them for the removal of Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, and her two deputies.

According to him, Nana Addo is a "lawyer of high standing and a man of extraordinary reputed integrity, who will discharge his constitutional responsibilities with the highest ethical standards, and, therefore, will never engage in such things".

"It is most unfortunate that that impression [has been created] but the facts do not support that suggestion at all," he added.

The Justices appointed to Supreme court are; Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Justice of Appeal, Justice Agnes M. A. Dordzie, Justice of Appeal, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon, and Nene A. O. Amegatcher, Private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

In a letter addressed to Parliament House, and read by the Speaker, Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Nana Addo indicated that the nominations were made after consultations with both the Judicial Council and the Council of State.

The nomination of the justices, the letter noted, is in accordance with article 144 (2) of the 1992 constitution.

Upon receipt of the Judicial Council's advice, and in accordance with my duty under Article 144 (2), I consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Following the appointment, reports indicate that their elevation to the apex court is a reward for ousting Charlotte Osei.

But Jinapor in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM said "There is absolutely no relationship at all and be rest assured that President Akufo-Addo will never make appointments based on how judges determine cases".

He said "Justice Marful-Sau is a very distinguished judge with high integrity and has been in the Court of Appeal for several years," adding that he is "absolutely qualified to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

"Same for Justice Agnes Dordzie and also for Prof Kotey and Nene Amegatcher, who was one-time president of the Ghana Bar Association."

He added: "It goes on to say that the decision was taken after the three nominating blocks – the Chief Justice, Attorney General and the Bar – had agreed on the nominees. So, you will see from this letter that as far back as February, the Chief Justice writing on behalf of the Judicial Council to the president recommending these four persons for appointment to the Supreme Court."