President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a congratulatory message to the election management body said "I congratulate further the NPP, NDC, and the two independent candidates for their contribution to this positive outcome. I congratulate, also, the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission for maintaining its tradition of organizing the best elections in the 4th Republic."
Nana Addo congratulates Jean Mensa for conducting the best elections in the 4th Republic
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Jean Mensa has been congratulated for successfully conducting the by-election in Kumawu on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
His message comes after the by-election in Kumawu where Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and the two other Independent Candidates.
Kwesi Amankwah won 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah had 62 votes.
