Nana Addo is a pretender because he has failed in galamsey fight — NPP's Appiah Danquah

He contends that the President must immediately apologize to Ghanaians for his failure to put an end to galamsey activities there.

The country's territories must be protected against unauthorized small-scale miners, according to the President, in order to preserve the nation’s cultural legacy for future generations.

"The president is a pretender, he created the impression as if this is the first time he is hearing about these galamsey matters. The president has failed in one of his duties," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The so-called fight against galamsey by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government he stated is a scam and has been a lost battle from day one.

"This is because there has never been any genuine commitment or political will on the part of the President to combat the menace," he noted.

Appiah Danquah speaking on Accra-based Original FM said Nana Addo has proven to be a leader who has specialized in talk without backing same with deeds. Today, our beloved country stands at a crossroads of unprecedented economic mess and environmental degradation under President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia.

He stated that it's past time for President Akufo-Addo to comprehend the significant responsibilities of the high office he currently holds adding that he [Nana Addo] served as both the head of state and the supreme commander of the armed forces of Ghana. He has command over the security forces and the State’s coercive capabilities in his capacity as President.

ADVERTISEMENT