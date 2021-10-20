Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku III applauded the President for his decision to embark on a tour of the country, adding that "irrespective of the remote nature of our communities and its nearly impassable roads, you are still able to touch base with us and offer solutions to our concerns."

Pulse Ghana

According to the Chief, "even in the absence of the luxury of time to state the life-changing interventions the President has instituted to the benefit of Ghanaians, I cannot be silent about the huge school projects that are dotted all around our communities; many of which are completed, whilst others are at varying stages of completion."

He continued: "This exemplifies the President’s renown as an avowed proponent of universal education for our young ones. A lot has already been saying about the Free SHS policy and Free School Feeding Programme. It is now a thing of the past to hear people ask for handouts to pay the school fees of their wards. This is a personal testimony and we are. The kids and their parents are therefore grateful."