Nana Addo makes changes to his government

MP for Abetifi Constituency Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while MP for Akwapim South Osei Bonsu Amoah has been picked as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC Stephen Amoah has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) becomes the new Minister of Chieftency and Religious Affairs.

Mohammed Amin Adam has also been elevated as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.