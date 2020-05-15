The presentation of the Presidential Office Staff list by the President falls in line with the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).

According to the report, there are 311 political appointees at the Presidency.

Also, there are 36 Presidential Staffers, 5 Ministers, and 270 Junior Political appointees.

The President, in 2018, presented to parliament, a list of 998 ministers of state and staffers at the presidency for the period between 7 January 2017 to 31 December 2017.

Nana Addo meets leadership of Parliament

However, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has called on Nana Addo to downsize his size of government owing to the state of the Ghanaian economy.

In a Facebook post, he said: "It is deeply worrying to observe that President Akufo-Addo cannot seem to help himself. Despite widespread public outrage over his penchant for an elephantine-sized government; the number of Presidential Staffers has increased from 28 in 2018 to 36 in 2019. Also, the list of junior political appointees has shot up from 254 in 2018 to 270 in 2019."