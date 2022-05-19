Nana Addo promised Ghanaians heaven but we're in hell — NDC's Chief Biney

He believes the NPP led by Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia engaged in propaganda prior to the 2016 elections adding that Ghanaians are experiencing untold hardships with prices of commodities rising at an alarming rate.

Speaking on the rising fuel prices, transport fares, and a general hike in prices of goods and services, Chief Biney in a Facebook post said "It's clear and evident that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disappointed and failed Ghanaians massively."

"He promised heaven and now we are all in this HELL together. Now you're saying you want to break the 8? What did Ghanaians do wrong to be treated this way?" he asked.

Meanwhile, a former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has justified the proposal by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to increase tariffs by 148 percent covering 2019 to 2022, and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) seeking for 334% increase in water tariffs.

He explained that the utility companies need the increments to help boost their operations because if they risk collapsing their cost of operations remains huge coupled with rickety machinery issues.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Akomea said the utility companies are struggling because of the country's currency depreciation and other economic factors which are taking a negative toll on their operations.

"What do you want them to do when your currency is unstable and their running cost is huge?" he asked.

He appealed to Ghanaians to accept the demands of the companies.