He said the government's achievements with the introduction of the Free SHS which is the backbone of every country is laudable.

According to him, the President has within his first term in office achieved more than he imagined or planned.

The MP said, "Looking at what Akufo-Addo has done, I can say that Akufo-Addo has achieved 80% of manifesto promises and that is very impressive."

The vociferous MP said with the achievements of the NPP administration led by Nana Addo, he should be given on a loan to the people of the United States of America (USA) to help them solve their numerous problems.

"Akufo-Addo should be given to the people of America and all their problems will be done away with. The achievement in his first term is unparalleled and he needs all the praise he deserves. Apart from the clean up in the banking sector, look at how he has managed the COVID-19. Just look at the rate of our recoveries and you'll get what I'm saying," he said.