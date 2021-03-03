The event is scheduled for 10:00 am at Parliament House and it is strictly by invitation due to COVID-19.

The State of the Nation address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said the House will host the President to deliver his address on March 9, 2021.

Nana Addo

Addressing Members of Parliament on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after the resumption of the House following a 3-week shutdown due to COVID-19, he said "The House will be privileged to receive the President who is obligated to deliver the State of the Nation Address. His Excellency has given an indication to me that he is ready to do the obligation on Tuesday 9th March 2021."