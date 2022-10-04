RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo's appointees have failed him — Kofi Akpaloo

Emmanuel Tornyi

The appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have given him responsibilities that have failed him as the head of state, the founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has disclosed.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

He stated that the President put those appointees in the position they find themselves in because he trusted them and felt they were competent enough to do what he assigned them to but they have failed him.

Kofi Akpaloo reiterated that the leaders surrounding the President have failed him and are disgracing him to all Ghanaians; making the ongoing hardships in the country look like it is his fault when it is no fault of his.

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo Pulse Ghana

"They have all been assigned to responsibilities but they are not working," Kofi Akpaloo said Kumasi-based Adehyee FM.

He has asked Ghanaians to stop blaming Nana Addo for the hardships in the country and rather blame the leaders responsible for the various departments in the country because they are not doing what is expected of them.

He stressed that the earlier the President acts, the better for the economy and the country as a whole.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
