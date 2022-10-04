Nana Addo's appointees have failed him — Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo reiterated that the leaders surrounding the President have failed him and are disgracing him to all Ghanaians; making the ongoing hardships in the country look like it is his fault when it is no fault of his.

Pulse Ghana

"They have all been assigned to responsibilities but they are not working," Kofi Akpaloo said Kumasi-based Adehyee FM.

He has asked Ghanaians to stop blaming Nana Addo for the hardships in the country and rather blame the leaders responsible for the various departments in the country because they are not doing what is expected of them.