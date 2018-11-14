Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Nana Addo's fight on corruption political gimmicks - NPP man

Kwame Osei-Prempeh has stated that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot fight corruption.

  Published:
play

Fighting corruption requires an understanding of how the global problem has evolved, for it is bigger and broader than petty bribery or crooked deals in developing countries.

Merely adopting a new anti-corruption law, creating another commission, or launching another campaign will not get the job done.

A former Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Kufuor administration, Kwame Osei-Prempeh has stated that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot fight corruption.

He said what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections campaigned vigorously on corruption were just mere political gimmicks.

According to reports by Mynewsgh, the investigative agencies have not been able to conduct a proper investigation to enable the court to prosecute corrupt officials.

READ MORE: My office ‘almost hopeless’ to fight corruption – Martin Amidu laments

"Government cannot fight corruption. All what we the NPP said on campaign platforms were just mere political gimmicks because when you go to court you need hardcore evidence to prove your case. They were political talk," Kwame Osei-Prempeh said.

Kwame Osei-Prempeh play

Kwame Osei-Prempeh

 

He noted that "the Attorney General does not conduct investigations. The work of investigations lies on the Police, CID and EOCO and after they are done, that is when the Attorney is able to prosecute."

Prior to the 2016 elections, Nana Addo said an NPP government will motivate young people to do uncover investigations especially within the revenue collection agencies as a means to end the canker.

He said the persons caught would be punished to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to toll the same line.

He indicated that the socio-economic demands on government keep on increasing and without an integrated approach by revenue agencies in revenue mobilization; the national development budget could not be financed.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu suggests gov't is stifling his fight against corruption

But the former Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General said it's impossible for Nana Addo to fight corruption despite appointing Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.

"It is not the fault of the government that it is unable to prosecute corrupt officials but rather investigative agencies have not been able to conduct a proper investigation to prove to the court that indeed they are guilty of the act," he added.

