According to him, the NDC abandoned Dr. Kwabena Adjei in the latter part of his life after losing the 2016 general elections.

He said the NDC party did not treat the former national chairman right.

Dr. Adjei was confirmed dead this at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge.

He was battling with a protracted sickness. He died three days after marking his 76th birthday on March 9, 2019.

Dr. Kwabena Adjei was the NDC Chairman from 2005 to 2014 and he was the Majority Leader in Parliament from 1998 to 2000.

The NDC MP speaking to Accra-based Starr FM said "Once you are in politics immediately you decide to step aside in political circle, your circle of friends also change because you don’t seem to get the support that you used to get when you were in political office. Sometimes you go to him and he’s alone at home, Kwabena Adjei is not all that old, somebody who has lectured in the University for all this while should not have been left alone either by our party or the NDC government and all his friends."

"When we were in power he was the Chairman of the Board of GETFund so he was active, it was when we lost power that he was left alone. Those of us who were close to him were the only ones who visited him. That also tells us about the politicking we do in this country, the winner takes all," Kwasi Bedzrah added.