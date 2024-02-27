ADVERTISEMENT
NDC announces meeting to consider Mahama's running mate nominee

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has received a formal communication from the presidential candidate, John Mahama, regarding the nomination of his running mate.

John Mahama
John Mahama

This is in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

The NDC in a statement issued by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said in response to the communication, the party is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Council of Elders will convene at 11:00 hrs on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to deliberate on this significant matter.

Subsequently, the National Executive Committee will gather at 14:00 hrs on the same day to further consider the nomination.

It added that the venue and logistical details for the meetings will be communicated directly to all participants in due course.

It said the party is confident that the running mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign.

NDC flag
NDC flag Pulse Ghana

The selection will undoubtedly complement the vision esteemed leader, Mahama, as the party collectively strive to build the Ghana we want together.

United in purpose, it said the NDC is committed to working tirelessly towards positive transformation and progress for Ghana.

It expressed sincere gratitude to the supporters for their steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment.

Emmanuel Tornyi

