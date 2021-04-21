NDC boycotts IPAC meeting to review 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls

'It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility, and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged," the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said in a statement.
He said "The NDC has thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general Elections. Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country."