RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC boycotts IPAC meeting to review 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission (EC) to attend an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to review the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, 2020.

Asiedu Nketia and Jean Mensa

Pulse Ghana

The party took this decision because of the lack of candor, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led EC in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.

Recommended articles

'It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility, and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged," the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said in a statement.

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare
Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare Pulse Ghana

He said "The NDC has thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general Elections. Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]

Let’s face it: Is cheating always the fault of the cheater?

Let’s face it: Is cheating always the fault of the cheater? [Credit: LovePanky]