Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a distinguished academic and leader renowned for her dedication to education and public service.
NDC endorses Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to partner Mahama as running mate
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running nate to the party's flag bearer, John Mahama, for the 2024 presidential elections.
Having served as Minister for Education and as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana.
Her nomination underscores the NDC's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles. Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC's presidential ticket.
John Mahama, expressing confidence in his running mate, stated, "I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections."
The NDC said it is excited to present such a formidable team to lead the party's ticket.
It said with John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the forefront, the NDC is poised to introduce a bold and progressive vision for the future of Ghana.
