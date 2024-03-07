ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC endorses Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to partner Mahama as running mate

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running nate to the party's flag bearer, John Mahama, for the 2024 presidential elections.

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a distinguished academic and leader renowned for her dedication to education and public service.

Recommended articles

Having served as Minister for Education and as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Business Insider Africa

Her nomination underscores the NDC's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles. Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC's presidential ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT
Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and John Mahama
Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and John Mahama Pulse Ghana

John Mahama, expressing confidence in his running mate, stated, "I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections."

The NDC said it is excited to present such a formidable team to lead the party's ticket.

It said with John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the forefront, the NDC is poised to introduce a bold and progressive vision for the future of Ghana.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and John Mahama

Mahama keeps Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for 2024 election

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

Sign anti-LGBTQI bill or we’ll campaign against NPP – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

NDC endorses Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to partner Mahama as running mate

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed the 2010 World Cup penalty – NDC MP alleges