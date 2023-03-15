NDC executives promise Mahama overwhelming endorsement

Venues for John Mahama's constituency meetings are filled to capacity, with non-executives and party supporters also present to remind their executives that they expect nothing from them but an emphatic and full endorsement of Mahama.

"Our party does not have space for a failed experiment. John Mahama is not only experienced but he has also been tested and tried. We know him and his works. Jaman is what it is today because of the development John Mahama gave us as President," a delegate from the Jaman North Constituency said.

A party supporter speaking at Kukuom in the Asunafo South also said "... the only reason why I am here is to caution our executives against any act that shows ungratefulness to John Mahama. They must all vote and give John Mahama 100% here."

Thanking the people for their prayers and support, Mr. Mahama assured them that he will work very hard with them across the country to win the presidency and majority of seats in parliament.

Addressing executives in the Ahafo Region, the former president thanked God for his life, noting "he has always been my guide."

President Mahama has decided to visit all constituencies to campaign and interact with the party’s structures, despite the obviously overwhelming support from the rank and file of the NDC. He has so far visited the Volta, Bono East, Bono, and Ahafo Regions.

He has called for hard work, greater commitment, and unity among the executives at all levels, insisting that campaign and party materials and logistics must be deployed to the branches where they are needed.