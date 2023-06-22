NDC MP mocks Bawumia for running away from economics

Ghana has been banned from the international bond market for the first time in its history due to astronomical debt levels.

"We lack access to the global bond market. Investors won’t touch our bonds when we go out to borrow, to put it mildly, and simply. In fact, this administration attempted to raise what they refer to as "sovereign and agreeing bonds" on the international bond market in October, but they were "not touched with a long pole" and the investors' quotas had such high coupon rates that there was no way we could have settled it," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

According to Richard Acheampong, the lack of foreign investor trust in the Ghanaian economy is the reason why the government lacks access to the global bond market.

"They have looked at our numbers and they have seen that if they lend us money, we are not in a position to pay and we will default, so they don’t want to have anything to do with us," he stated.