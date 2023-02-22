NDC presidential primaries: Mahama picks up nomination forms

Prof. Alabi, picked up the nomination forms for former President John Mahama on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the offices of the main opposition party.

“We can’t afford to allow them to sit down while we have a very huge challenge. So we are here to pick his form and to work for him, the NDC and the people of Ghana. They need us and we need to lead. I am very confident that come 2024 December, January 2025, NDC will be forming the new government under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama,” he said after picking the forms.

“Somewhere in the 80s when it was very difficult for this country, it was the experienced hands of people from the NDC who were able to move the country from the very challenging moment. Again, we have a similar challenge, we have experienced hands and they are all available and ready to support Mr Mahama,” he added.

The former president will be seeking re-election to become flagbearer and leader of the party in the lead up to the 2024 Presidential elections.

NDC has opened nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The nomination forms for Parliamentary Candidates according to the Party will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.