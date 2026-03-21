ARCC declares 23rd to 31st March 2026 Ashanti Kente Week

The Ashanti Region is turning culture into everyday fashion as part of this year’s Ghana Month celebrations, with a full week dedicated to wearing Kente in offices, churches and public spaces.

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The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has announced that March 23 to March 31, 2026 has been set aside as Ashanti Kente Week, an initiative under the broader AshantiFest 2026.

Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene has echoed the announcement on his official X account, saying the move is aimed at pushing culture beyond special occasions and into daily life.

This initiative seeks to promote and celebrate our rich cultural heritage while encouraging pride in the globally recognized Kente cloth

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Kente, which is traditionally worn by royalty has grown into a global fabric representing African identity, pride and craftsmanship.

As part of the plan, workers across the region are being encouraged to add a touch of Kente to their outfits throughout the week — whether full cloth or small details.

“All government institutions, corporate organizations, and public service establishments… are kindly requested… to incorporate a touch of Kente in their attire,” the statement said.

This could be anything from full Kente outfits to simple additions like ties, scarves, ribbons or even small accessories. Religious bodies are also being brought on board, with churches and mosques encouraged to get their congregations involved during services.

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“All churches, mosques, and other religious institutions are respectfully encouraged to invite their congregations to also incorporate a touch of Kente,” he added.

The week-long celebration will end with a major cultural event at the Kumasi Cultural Centre, organised in partnership with the Manhyia Palace.

Residents can expect a mix of cultural displays, traditional food, music and a Jama festival — all designed to showcase the Ashanti way of life. Beyond the celebration, the initiative also aims to support local weavers and designers, many of whom depend on Kente production for their livelihoods.

In recent years, cultural campaigns like this have been used across Ghana to promote local industries and reduce reliance on imported fashion.

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