He, however, said he believes the exercise will fail and won't materialize but NDC as a party will urge its members to involve themselves if the Electoral Commission finally prevails.

The NDC and other opposition parties have been 'fighting' the EC over its decision to compile a new voters register for the 2020 general elections.

“As a party, we are already preparing for the exercise…we will be ready but they (EC) will fail” the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi said while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ Wednesday.

Sammy Gyamfi said: "We are already prepared...because by law the EC needs to conduct a limited registration exercise. So as a party we are already preparing for that exercise. If the EC says there will be no limited registration but rather wants to compile a new register, we will be ready but they will fail."

His position contradicts a statement made by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah yesterday.

NDC Communication Director, Sammy Gyamfi

“If you doubt us that will be the first exposure about the lies they have been telling the nation. You are now in the process of procurement, we are in March so between today and 18th April you have to bring samples or prototype of your equipment to go and do pilot registration, train everybody before you come and start the registration", Nketia said.

"Unless they want to create confusion they will not even be in a position to begin the registration on the 18th. We don’t believe they can, so the issue about what we’ll be doing on the 18th does not arise at all," he said while addressing a press conference organized by the Inter-Party Resisitaance against New Voters Register on Tuesday.