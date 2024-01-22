NDC's Elikplim Akurugu confident of snatching Dome Kwabenya seat from NPP

She was speaking to journalists in her bid to lead the party in the constituency into the 2024 general election.

Faustina Elikplim Akurugu said she is the best person to win the seat from the NPP following her exploits in the constituency.

"Today, the constituency under the leadership of the NPP MP,Sarah Adwoa Safo, has regressed instead of progressing.

"For one to be effective in the House, it depends on the person’s lobbying skills, courage, and the relationship he or she will have with the fellow MPs. Then, for you to be made part of the various committees, it also depends on the person’s background," she indicated.

Elikplim Akurugu pointed out that she has all the qualities needed to help bring development to the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

"I understand the challenges and basic needs of the people, that is why I want the opportunity to demonstrate my ability and network to the people by bringing development and alleviating poverty," she stated.