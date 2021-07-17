RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

New Crusading Guide apologises to Sammi Awuku, Assemblies of God church

Authors:

Evans Effah

Management of the New Crusading Guide has rendered unqualified apology to the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku and Assemblies of God Church Ghana over publication alleging that youth of the aforementioned church was against the former’s appointment to the National Lotteries Authority.

Sammy Awuku
Sammy Awuku

According to the Newspaper, further checks revealed that the source of the said press release could not be verified.

Recommended articles

“The Editorial Team of The New Crusading Guide wishes to express our unconditional apology to Mr. Samuel Awuku, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the General Assembly ssembly of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana for a publication dated Thursday, July 15, 2021, under the headline “Concerned Youth Of Assemblies Of God Protests Sammi Awukus’ Appointment As Lotto Boss.”

“Upon further checks, it came to the attention of the Editorial Team that the source of the said press release could not be verified.”

“We unreservedly retract and apologize for any inconvenience caused Mr. Sammi Awuku and the Assemblies of God Church.”

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

NDC Gov’t will not ask for certificates before giving you jobs – Akamba

NDC Gov’t will not ask for your certificates before giving jobs – Akamba