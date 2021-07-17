New Crusading Guide apologises to Sammi Awuku, Assemblies of God church

According to the Newspaper, further checks revealed that the source of the said press release could not be verified.
Management of the New Crusading Guide has rendered unqualified apology to the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku and Assemblies of God Church Ghana over publication alleging that youth of the aforementioned church was against the former’s appointment to the National Lotteries Authority.
“The Editorial Team of The New Crusading Guide wishes to express our unconditional apology to Mr. Samuel Awuku, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the General Assembly ssembly of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana for a publication dated Thursday, July 15, 2021, under the headline “Concerned Youth Of Assemblies Of God Protests Sammi Awukus’ Appointment As Lotto Boss.”
“Upon further checks, it came to the attention of the Editorial Team that the source of the said press release could not be verified.”
“We unreservedly retract and apologize for any inconvenience caused Mr. Sammi Awuku and the Assemblies of God Church.”
