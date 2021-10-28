President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM said if the chief is frustrated about the delay in the completion of the E-block project then he should go and complete it himself.
No need for Nana Addo to apologise to Aflao chief - Buaben Asamoa
Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that there is no need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise to the paramount chief of Aflao, Togbui Amenya Fiti V.
The majority of Ghanaians have since called on the President to apologise to the chief.
Yaw Buaben Asamoa on his part said the President will not disrespect any chief in the country adding that there's no need for him to apologise.
"This is not an arrogant posture. The president listens. Perhaps the questioner put it in a way that made it look like an ultimatum. I don’t think the president will insult a Chief on radio.
"I don't think the president should apologize…I don't think President Akufo-Addo will deliberately denigrate a chief in public. That's why I don't think there's a need for an apology," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.
