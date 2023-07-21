NPP Council of Elders reaffirm decision to hold a decentralized special delegates conference

However, following a crucial meeting held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the National Council decided to uphold the party's constitution and proceed with the planned decentralised election.

Speaking to journalists, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah, confirmed that the party will maintain its original plan for the election.

As per the NPP's constitution, the presidential aspirants will be reduced from 10 to five during the August 26th election.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Team of Alan Kyeremanten is accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of imposing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the party.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Spokesperson for Alan Campaign, Richard Nyamah indicated that President Akufo-Addo need not to openly declare his support for the Vice President since everything is obvious and they have evidence.

“He is trying to impose Bawumia on the NPP. We want a level playing field nine out of ten say that put us together in a room. Let’s look at each other eyeball to eyeball and tell ourselves the truth and see how that election turns out,” Mr. Nyamah stated.

He asked if “the Minister, MPs and CEO’s who are wasting public resources following one candidate are doing it on their own volition? It’s obvious you can’t see it?”

